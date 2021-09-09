Zone 6 AIG tasks police on human rights

The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 6, Usman Sule Gonma, has said that for democracy to thrive, men and officers of the police should uphold principles of human rights.

AIG Gonma said this during a familiarisation tour of the Cross River state Police Command, Thursday.

He tasked men and officers of the police force to always display professionalism and work in line with the constitution of the country.

“There is no democracy without human rights, and we cannot pretend about this.

“Any police man who still thinks that human rights is not serious needs to be educated that human rights is one of the tenets of democracy.

“You must be very professional, behave like a policeman at any given time. Professionalism should be your keyword and discipline should be your cardinal principle,” he said.

He promised to channel the peculiar challenges and needs of the police force in the state to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for intervention particularly the need to improve the marine sector.

The new Police Commissioner in the state, Aminu Alhassan, who spoke earlier, said although crime rate was drastically low in Cross River, rapid urbanization and development has brought in some emerging security threats.

“The effectiveness of the command in discharging its statutory duties is being hampered by some challenges not unconnected with enhanced technological/electronic methods (tracking device) of policing.

“Though manpower shortage is all over the federation in Nigeria Police, that of Cross River is terrible and needs immediate redress,” CP Alhasaan said.

