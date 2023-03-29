Zone Senate president position to Northwest, NYCN tells APC 

Ahead of commencement of the 10th National Assembly, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee and all senators-elect to allow the Northwest zone produce next Senate president.

The Northern youth, who didn’t name any particular candidate, argued that the region has senators-elect who have the required explerience in the Senate, apart from the fact that the region gave the APC about 2.8 million votes to emerge victorious in last month’s presidential election.

Addressing the media at Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, President of NYCN, Isah Abubakar, stated that the ranking senator aspiring to be senate president from the Northwest zone has the highest ranking among the list of all senators from both the Northern and Southern part of the country to lead the 10th Senate.

“As we are all aware, a substantial part of the 2023 General Elections has been concluded, with only a few states and federal constituencies that require a rerun.Afterward, it will usher us into a new phase of politicking that will produce leaders at the National and State Assemblies. Our group recognises the fact that the National Assembly is an important institution that ensures checks and balances in the running of the affairs of the country.

“Hence, considering the outcome of the 2023 presidential election wherein our leader emerged from the southern part of the country, it is only right for the leadership of the APC to zone the number three position in the country to the Northwestern part of the country. The region produced 2,884,132 votes which represent about 32% of the total votes gained by the APC which enabled the party to produce the President-elect.

“A performance of this magnitude is highly significant and should be adequately rewarded for the sake of unity, peace, progress, and national cohesion. The position of President of the Senate is for capacity, competence, and experience, not sentiments driven, and the Northwest region is prepared for this national assignment.

“We, therefore wish to plead with the APC leadership and Senators-elect for the 10th National Assembly to accord maximum support to any of the ranking senators from the Northwest to emerge as the Senate president,” he said.

