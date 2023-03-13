Zoning and race for leadership of 10th Senate 

With 98 out of 109 senatorial seats results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the race for leadership of 10th Senate has begun, TAIYE ODEWALE reports…

Results declared by INEC so far

From Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC), Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA) and Darlington Nwokocha (Labour Party). From Adamawa state, Iya Abbas ( PDP), Binos Yareo (PDP) and ElishaAbbo (APC). From Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio (APC), Aniekan Bassey (PDP) and Ekong Sampson (PDP). Anambra state has Victor Umeh (LP), Tony Nwoye (LP) and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP).

Others are from Bauchi state, Shehu Buba (APC), Abdul Ningi (PDP) and Kaila Dahuwa Samiala (PDP). From Bayelsa state, Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP), Benson Agadaga (PDP) and Benson Friday (PDP). From Benue state, Emmanuel Udende (APC), Titus Zam (APC) and Patrick Abba Morro (PDP). Senators – elect declared from Borno state are Ali Ndume (APC), Mohammed Tahir Mungono (APC) and Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC).

From Cross River state, are Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP), Williams Eteng Jonah (APC) and Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr (APC). From Delta state are Ned Nwoko (PDP), Ede Dafinone (APC) and Thomas Joel Onowakpo (APC).

Declared as Senators – elect from Ebonyi state are David Umahi (APC), Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC) and Ken Eze (APC).

Edo state has Adams Oshiomhole (APC), Monday Okpebholo (APC) and Neda Imasuen (LP).

From Ekiti state are Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC) , Cyril Fasuyi (APC) and Yemi Adaramodu (APC). Declared as Senators – elect from Enugu state were Okey Ezea (LP) and Osita Ngwu (PDP) while election for Enugu East senatorial district, will hold on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Senator – elect for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja), is Ireti Heeba Kingibe (LP). From Gombe state are Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje (APC), Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (PDP) and Anthony Siyaku Yaro ( PDP). From Imo state for now are Senator Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) and Francis Ezenwa ( LP Imo East).

From Jigawa state are, Babangida Husaini, (APC), Amb. Ahmed Abdul Hamid (APC) and Mustapha Khabib (PDP). Senators – elect for Kaduna state are Lawal Adamu Usman (PDP), Sunday Katung (PDP) and

Khalid Ibrahim (PDP). From Kano state are Senator Barau Jibrin (APC), Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila ( NNPP) and Rufai Hanga (NNPP) . Senators – elect from Katsina state are Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC), Nasir Zangon-Daura (APC) and Muntari Dandutse (APC).

From Kebbi state are Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP) and Alhaji Garba Musa Maidoki (PDP) while result for Kebbi North senatorial district, is yet to be declared due to inconclusive election. From Kogi State are Senator Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho (APC), Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere (APC) and Sunday Karimi (APC). Declared as Senators – elect from Kwara state, are Senators Oyetola Ashiru (APC), Umar Sadiq (APC) and Mallam Saliu Mustapha, (APC).

From Lagos state are, Idiat Adebule (APC), Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni (APC) and Tokunbo Abiru (APC). Declared as Senators – elect from Nasarawa state are Senator Godiya Akwashiki (SDP), Aliyu Ahmed Wadada (SDP) and Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (PDP). From Niger state are Senator Sani Musa (APC), Abubakar Sani Bello (APC) and Peter Ndalikali (PDP). Ondo state has entire new Senators in persons of Jimoh Ibrahim (APC), Pastor Jide Ipinsagba (APC) and Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC). From Ogun state are Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC), Otunba Gbenga Daniel (APC) and Shuaibu Afolabi Salisu (APC).

From Osun state are Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (PDP), Olubiyi Fadeyi (PDP) and Adelere Oyewumi (PDP). Declared as Senators – elect for Oyo state, are Senator Abdulfatah Buhari (APC), Yinus Akintunde (APC) and Sharafadeen Alli (APC). Plateau State has Simon Mwadkwon (PDP) and Napoleon Bali (PDP) while result for Plateau Central senatorial district is yet to be announced just as the three senatorial districts in Sokoto state, are yet to be announced.

From Taraba state are Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau (PDP) and David Jimkuta (APC) while result for Taraba Central Senatorial District is yet to be announced. The same scenario is playing out in Yobe State where the Senate President , Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe North) and Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (APC Yobe East) were only announced, waiting for that of Yobe South senatorial district. Only two out of the expected three results, have been announced in Zamfara state with Senator Sahabi Ya’u Alhaji (APC) returned for Zamfara North and former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari (APC) for Zamfara West.

Analytically as stated by INEC, out of the 98 Senatorial seats results declared so far, APC has 57, PDP 29, Labour Party 6, NNPP 2, SDP 2, APGA 1 and YPP 1.

Race for presidency of the 10th Senate

Since the Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), already have the required simple majority from the 109 available Senatorial seats, declaration of interests for the position of Senate President in the coming 10th Senate, has been from the ranks of Senators within the party.

Strongly perceived to be in the race, is the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who at different occasions after his re – election as Senator for the fifth consecutive term, spoken in that respect.

One of such occasions was on 28th of last month when he fielded questions from journalists in his office where he said: “APC at both the state and national level wanted me to return to Senate and succeeded in doing that at the Supreme Court.

“To me, the support shown by my party and my constituents in making me be part of the coming 10th Senate, is highly appreciated and the required leadership, will surely be provided”.

Also in the race, is the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), who is banking on being a ranking Senator from the South East.

But Orji Uzor Kalu’s aspiration for the Senate plum job, even if zoned to the South East, is being threatened by that of Governor David Umahi, the Senator – elect for Ebonyi South.

Although Umahi has not personally indicated interest, but multiple press statement issued to that effect by Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro and other support groups from Ebonyi state on Sunday, clearly revealed his aspiration.

The Igbo socio – cultural body in its support for David Umahi, said: “Beyond the consideration of the South East for the position, more important is the choice of the occupant of the office, bearing in mind that Nigeria currently needs politicians with spread of acceptance and without bias of religion, ethnicity.

“Umahi fits in this. When some politicians here were pursuing selfish interests, Umahi who is currently the Senator- elect for Ebonyi South senatorial zone, took his people into the mainstream of Nigerian politics, just like he saw tomorrow. He has made friends across the divide, he has demonstrated tolerance for all sections and strata, so is most fitted for the cap.

“For the interest of unity, for the gains of Umahi’s proven commitment to one Nigeria, infrastructure and human development, also for the Igbo interest and need to galvanize support for our long sought chance to have one of us stride to presidency in the near future, we seek the support of all to enthrone Umahi as the next Senate President”.

Aside Ohaneze, Igbo leaders including Traditional Rulers, Elders Council etc, have also endorsed Umahi for the number one position in the 10th Senate.

According to the elders, Umahi is the best hand from South East given his track record of passion for service delivery and demonstrated democratic tolerance without penchant for sectional politics.

They noted that every well meaning rules are made for general good, “Whatever can stand against this genuine request can be bent to achieve the best for the time”.

In another separate communications by Working Committee of APC in Ebonyi state led by Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, to the President – elect, Umahi candidature for Senate Presidency was canvassed.

The Ebonyi state APC Working Committee in the statement, said Governor Umahi has the most broad-based and acceptable credentials to lead the Red Chambers in this democratic dispensation of renewed hope.

Also in the race like a dark horse, is Senator Godswill Akpabio (APC Akwa Ibom North West), who is also ranking and from the Southern part of the country where the position may be zoned to.

However strong contenders from the North aside Ahmad Lawan , are also in the race. The contenders are Senators Sani Musa (APC Niger East) and Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North).

For Senator Sani Musa to have his way, different supports groups, have started calling for resignation of the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu from office, being a fellow North Central man.

Whichever divide, the Senate President will come from, APC at the national level, is already putting in place, required mechanism or arrangement that will not give room for what happened in 2015 through emergence of Bukola Saraki as President of the 8th Senate, to happen.

Pointedly, the party is not only looking at zoning as way out, but micro zoning it to the Senator it wants.

