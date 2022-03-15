Zoning arrangement tears Taraba PDP apart 

The agreed zoning arrangement which has been on ground right from the inception of democracy in the Taraba state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to cause discontent among party faithful.

While some stakeholders of the PDP are lending their voice in calling Governor Darius Ishaku and the leadership of the party to ignore zoning, others are calling for drastic measures against those who opposed to the zoning formula.

Some stakeholders in support of the zoning told journalists few days ago in Jalingo that they urged Governor Ishaku and the chairman of PDP in the state, Agbu Kefas, to work round the clock to frustrate those trying to sweep the arrangement under the carpet.

Joseph Manga said the group wants the governor and the leadership of the party to call party members frowning at the power shift agreement to order and uphold the sanctity of equity and fair distribution of power amongst the three senatorial zones in the state.

He noted that the zoning arrangement has solved the issues of marginalisation even at the grassroots.

He stated further that former governors Jolly T. Nyame, Danbaba D. Suntai, and the incumbent governor were all products of power shift.

“It will be fair and honest that the power rotation be maintained and ensure that it goes to the appropriate quarter’s come next political dispensation slated for 2023,” he added.

He expressed worries that members who have used power shift to achieve their political ambitions are the ones now kicking against the system.

However, some stakeholders frowned at the zoning arrangement and tasked the party to rally around politicians with proven track records and widespread acceptability across all regional, cultural and religious divisions.

The leader of the group opposed to zoning, Mr. Yerima Misa Mohammed, said the fervent desire is to have politicians who will use their wealth of experience to build on the foundations laid by Ishaku and other previous leaders to create the Taraba of our dreams.”