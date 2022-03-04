Zoning: South-south deserves national youth leadership position, APC group writes Abdulrasaq’s panel



A group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of APC South-south Youth Assembly (ASSYA) has written an open letter to the 2022 zoning committee headed by the governor of Kwara state Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to zone the national youth leadership to the South-south.

The Kwara state governor he is chairman of the8-man committee to determine the zoning arrangement ahead of APC national convention.

The open letter made available to Blueprint Friday in Abuja, titled ‘Appel to zone APC national youth leader to the South-south region of Nigeria’ and signed by national secretary of the group Hon. Chinedu Egbenumolise, said the appeal became necessary to avert the minds of the zoning committee members on the need to urgently galvanize the teeming youth population in the region to break the opposition stronghold and enhance the electoral fortunes of the party in the coming 2023 general elections.

“We write to formally and humbly appeal to you and your very important committee to seriously consider the zoning of the office of the APC National Youth Leader to the South – South region of Nigeria for the March 26th National Convention of our great party the All-Progressives Congress.

“Your Excellency may recall that since inception of the party the all-important office of the National Youth Leader has remained in the Northern part of the country and has effectively rotated among the three geopolitical zones viz; North Central (Lado Suleja – Niger State), North East (Waziri Jalo – Gombe), North East (Sadiq Abubakar – Bauchi) and North West (Ismael Ahmed – Kano). And in all this period the Deputy National Youth Leaders have also remained in the South – West region still date. This no doubt has brought visible followership and popularity for the party among the energetic youth population in these regions.

“It is auspicious therefore to zone the office this time to the South – South as a way of not only rotating it through the six geopolitical zones, but to also give that sense of belonging to the youth wing of the party from the region who has over the years shown loyalty and commitment to the growth and wellbeing of the party even in the face of obvious denials and neglect.

“Please note that there are several viable and vibrant youths from the region that has declared their interests to vie for the office, and we at APC South – South Youth Assembly are making frantic efforts to harmonize these interests to present a common front for the contest and will be at the vanguard in the mobilization of Nigerian youths in general for an assured victory in for the party in 2023.

“APC South – South Youth Assembly is a registered APC support group with its core base in the region and a network of partner groups across the country formed by founding members of the party and actively working for the success and progress of the party since 2013 and through two general elections in 2015 and 2019.”