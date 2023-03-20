Zoonic disease kills 2.7m globally – Experts 

Veterinarians have warned against the spread of zoonotic diseases across the country, saying these cause 2.5 billion cases of sickness and 2.7 million deaths annually across the world.

They warned further that these diseases can be contacted through animals in many places and urged Nigerians to be aware of zoonotic diseases both at home, away from home, and anywhere they may find themselves and especially in disaster situations.

These experts gave the warning recently at the Workshop on Sensitization and Awareness Creation of Stakeholders on the Spread of Zoonotic Disease During Flood Disaster in Abuja

Presenting his paper titled: “Threat to health security: Overview of Zoonosis Transmission, by Dr. Mairo Kachalla, said Zoonotic diseases are diseases that can spread between animals and people because of the interaction and shared environment between people, animals and plants and that it can cause Rabies; Avian influenza; Ebola; Swine influenza; Anthrax; Tuberculosis; African Trypanosomiasis; Lassa fever; Escherichia coli O157; Brucellosis; Yellow fever; Monkey pox among others.