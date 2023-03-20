Zoonic disease kills 2.7m globally – Experts 

Veterinarians have warned against the spread of zoonotic diseases across the country, saying these cause 2.5 billion cases of sickness and 2.7 million deaths annually across the world.
They warned further that these diseases can be contacted through animals in many places and urged Nigerians to be aware of zoonotic diseases both at home, away from home, and anywhere they may find themselves and especially in disaster situations.
These experts gave the warning recently at the Workshop on Sensitization and Awareness Creation of Stakeholders on the Spread of Zoonotic Disease During Flood Disaster in Abuja
Presenting his paper titled: “Threat to health security: Overview of Zoonosis Transmission, by Dr. Mairo Kachalla, said Zoonotic diseases are diseases that can spread between animals and people because of the interaction and shared environment between people, animals and plants and that it can cause Rabies; Avian influenza; Ebola; Swine influenza; Anthrax; Tuberculosis; African Trypanosomiasis; Lassa fever; Escherichia coli O157; Brucellosis; Yellow fever; Monkey pox among others.
Kachalla said 60% of existing human infectious diseases are zoonotic and that at least 75% of emerging infectious diseases of humans (including Ebola and influenza) have an animal origin while five new human diseases appear every year, out of which three are of animal origin. And 80% of agents with potential bioterrorist use are zoonotic pathogens each year around the world,
“Disease transmission is the means by which contagious, pathogenic microorganisms are spread from one person to another (harmful germs like viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.) Because of the close connection between people and animals, it’s important to be aware of the common ways people can get infected with germs that can cause zoonotic diseases.