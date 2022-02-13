Zoro’s deserved call to national service

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Sani Zoro as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

Zoro, a journalist, politician and former lawmaker, brings to the new job decades of experience in media practice, publishing and activism. At various times, Zoro held sway as President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); West African Journalists Association (WAJA), and the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).

In the House of Representatives, he chaired the committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees and Initiatives on Northeast, where his exploits are still legendary.

Going by his pedigree, Zoro’s appointment did not come as a surprise to many Nigerians; his antecedents make him fit into the post like a round peg in a round hole.

This is a man who had transcended two important careers in his journey of life. His first constituency was journalism where he had made his mark as president of three important unions at home and outside.

While serving as a journalist, he was also actively involved in activism where he spoke for the voiceless Nigerian masses. No wonder when he was elected as a member of Federal House of Representatives, he continued with his pro-people philosophy.

Hon. Zoro had served as a member of the House of Representatives representing Gumel/Maigatari

/SuleTankarkar/Gagarawa Federal Constituency of Jigawa state. This activist carried his characteristic pro-masses stance to deliberations in the House, taking sides with the people. This has, in fact, endeared him to his constituents and Nigerians as his wider constituents, making a mark in both journalism and politics.

Zoro was bold enough to tell the bewildered nation that Nigeria’s president, under the presidential system, was too powerful and wants the old parliamentary system of government revisited.

Making his position on leadership as it affects the masses known, he said, “I want to agree entirely. This can be glaringly seen between the very, very rich and the very, very poor. It is unfortunate that the gap between those who have and those below the poverty line is so wide and unacceptable in Nigeria.

“This is a clear manifestation of Nigeria’s inability, in the last 57 years, to harness its resources and ensure justice to the citizens. It has not applied all the natural and human resources that would have made Nigeria a greater country that it is. My own take has always been that Nigeria’s problem has always been leadership.

“Many decades after, the children of Sardauna of Sokoto, Tafawa Balewa and so many northerners killed in the coup, everyone has seen them living from hand to mouth; they didn’t grow up to become anything because their parents left nothing for them, but children of their own political masters ended up being ambassadors, ended up having fat wills when their parents died and swimming in wealth.”

Speaking on spending limit for political parties, Zoro said the punitive measures are too ridiculous. He said, “Defaulting is cheaper; this is why political parties would rather default than comply.” He added that it is “more profitable for somebody to exceed or break the law than staying within the law. The money that politicians spend under the table in Nigeria is much more than what the electoral act contemplates.

“If you are going into the House of Representatives, in some states or parts of the country, and you don’t have a war chest of N1 billion, don’t try it, irrespective of your popularity or what you can contribute to the country’s development.

“Forget about it, if you don’t have that N1 billion, they will stone and ridicule you in your village.”

Zorro and other experts speaking on political party financing as members of a panel that discussed campaign financing and election expenses in Nigeria agreed that if the nation’s party system must work and if elections would matter, the loopholes around campaign financing must be resolved to enable Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

In the last Electoral Act, there is a specification for punitive measures of a mere N100,000 for someone who has exceeded his campaign finance limit with over N100 million. In this sense .

it is more profitable for somebody to exceed or break the law than staying within the law. This is what Zoro fought to correct.

He said the Nigeria political space had grown so large in the negativity of overriding laws without adequate punishments because the lawmakers who should make the laws effective attained the seat by committing the same offences or to protect the interest of their sponsors. This takes a brave man to speak to power he was part of.

Mr Zoro also admitted to the vulnerability of Nigeria’s parliament and reflected on the complexity of law-making, a factor that he opined affects electoral act amendments. The former lawmaker disclosed that a lot of manipulations and interests converged when the subject of law-making was concerned.

He lamented the age-long decadence at the country’s National Assembly which paved ways for sorts of unpatriotic outcomes Nigerians received from committees set up to look into citizens’ concerns. This is patriot who has a great zeal to serve his country. Therefore, his appointment by the president to serve the presidency in the revered office of Nigeria’s first lady is a welcome development which Nigerians from all walks of life have hailed.

Kaugama writes from Dutse, Jigawa state.