Zubairu tasks youth on political participation

Lack of youth participation in politics has been attributed as reason for crisis among political parties.

The assertion was made by Hon. Mu’azu Zubairu Mayana at a press conference in Gusau Thursday.

Mu’azu who declared interest to contest for the position of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in the north-west in the upcoming APC national convention, said for any political party to succeed and develop come 2023, particularly the APC, there is need to engage youth in all aspect of leadership.

“The contribution that the youths are given in nation building to all aspects of the economy in the country cannot be overemphasized, hence the needs to give them mandate serve in various positions in governance,” he said.

According to him, since the creation of APC in the country, the party has mediated so many economic growth and development and youth driven policies in consolidation of national and global efforts.

“I want to commend the past and current leaders of our great party the APC for its strategic youths engagement in the activities of the party nationwide”. Mayana said.

He pointed out that the aim of his aspiration for the position of the North-west APC youth leader is to develop youth and nation at large.