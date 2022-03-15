Zulum an exceptional leader – Borno APC chair 

The Borno state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori, has described Govenor Babagana Umara Zulum, as exceptional leader of all times.

Dalori who is also the chairman of the forum of APC chairmen, made the statement expressing his appreciation to Governor Zulum, states chairmen of the APC and other dignitaries who attended the wedding ceremony of his daughters in Maiduguri last Saturday.

“At this moment, I must extend my sincere heartfelt appreciations to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Alhaji Haddy A. Ametu, the DG of APC chairmen’s forum, and all the APC state chairmen.

“I am also extending my appreciations to IPAC members, Borno state chapter, the president of the PAN African Youth Group, Ambassador Habib Muhd, as well as many others that have found time to attend the wedding,” he said.

Dalori assured Governor Zulum of their unalloyed supports at ensuring that Borno State developed to greater heights.