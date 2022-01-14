Zulum, an inspiration to all Nigerians, Abba Moro tells Borno citizens

A PDP chieftain, Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South at the National Assembly has described the governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as an inspiration whose exemplary leadership has made Nigerians to wish for more leaders like him.

Senator Moro spoke on Wednesday in Maiduguri when the Senate Committee on Army, which he is a member of, visited the Government House in Maiduguri while in Borno to assess activities of the Army and security situation in the state.

“For those of us in struggle, you (Governor Zulum) are an inspiration. And as a silent admirer of your leadership, it is an understatement to say that you are leading by example. Aside me, I know that many Nigerians admire you, because the bane of our society today is how to harness and manage the resources at our disposal for the benefits of the greatest number of the Nigerian people.

“If there is one leader that Nigerians would mention who has assumed position and refused to be overwhelmed by challenges of that position, it is you (Zulum). By your exemplary leadership, Nigerians wish that we have more of you in Nigeria today”, Senator Moro said.

The Senate Committee on Nigerian Army led by its chairman, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, was on a courtesy call on Governor Zulum. The senator commended him for supporting the Army to the extent that commanding officers publicly acknowledge that they get much support without asking the governor.