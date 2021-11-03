Zulum appoints Executive Secretary for Borno Scholarship Board

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of Bala Isa as Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board.

The appointment was announced on Monday morning by Governor Zulum’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau in a statement.

The 50-year old Bala Isa hails from Bayo local government area, and until his appointment, was a lecturer at Borno State University.

He was also a principal lecturer at Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, after working for nearly 10 years as a teacher, and later examination officer at A.K Benisheikh Staff Model School at the same Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, the statement noted.

Bala Isa, currently rounding up his PhD at the University of Maiduguri, holds M.Sc in Inorganic Chemistry, and B.Sc in Chemistry, both from the University of Maiduguri. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, after secondary education at the Government Senior Science Secondary School Biu, and Government Secondary School, Kwaya Kusar.