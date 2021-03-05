Zulum appoints Kwara born general security adviser

The Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of Brig.-Gen. Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq (retd.) as the special adviser on security affairs.

In a statement Thursday, Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said Gen. Ishaq retired from the Nigerian Army on January 10, 2021, after 35 years of service, with his last position being coordinator of the Nigeria Police component of Operation Lafiya Dole from December 2018 to January, 2021.

“Before arriving Borno in 2016, retired Brig.-Gen. Ishaq had at different times served as the director of Standards and Evaluation at the Army headquarters in Abuja; chief instructor of Nigeria Army’s School of Military Police in Zaria; and in the special investigation Bureau in Apapa, Lagos; Army Corps of military police, Abuja; UN Mission to Sierra Leone, UN Mission to Liberia.

He also served as company commander, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; 1 provost group of army in Kaduna, Army corps of military police in Apapa, Lagos; 2 provost company in Ibadan as platoon commander, command day secondary school Bauchi as instructor, and 23 armoured brigade transport company also in Bauchi,” the statement read.

An indigene of Kwara state, born in Ilesha on January 13, 1965, Gen. Ishaq had attended a wide range of security courses.

He holds a masters degree in law and enforcement of criminal justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from University of Jos. He attended Kwara State College of Technology, Baptist Grammar School in Okuta, Kwara state, and Zonal Education School Board in Ilesha, also in Kwara.