Zulum appoints Marte new CoS

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of Professor Isa Hussaini Marte as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment was announced Wednesday evening by the governor‘s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau.

He is a serving Commissioner for Higher Education since August, 2019. He is to replace Dr. Babagana Wakil, who passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Maiduguri, after a protracted illness. He served as Zulum’s chief of staff from Tuesday, June 25, 2019 till he died 42 days ago.

Professor Marte is to handover to Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, whose new ministry will be Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The statement added that merger of the two ministries is in line with the administration’s public service reforms.

Marte, the incoming Chief of Staff, is a professor of Pharmacology with specialty in Cancer Research and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

“Zulum’s choice of Professor Isa Hussaini Marte is in recognition of his proven capacity, strong passion for development, unbending principles that align with the governor’s, 10- point agenda and above all, his proven integrity,” Gusau said.