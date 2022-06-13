Zulum approves 500 resettlement houses for Logumani community

Borno state governor, Professor Banagana Umara Zulum, Sunday, approved the construction of 500 resettlement houses to accommodate returnees.

The governor did the approval when he visited Logumani, a community in Ngala local government area of Borno state.

Logumani residents were displaced following the activities of Boko Haram insurgents over the last seven years.

The governor also announced support for residents of Logumani to enable them rebuild their homes destroyed by the insurgents and further directed the State Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) to construct a new deep aquifer borehole that would address water needs of the returning IDPs.

Also during the visit, the governor interacted with residents some of whom are taking refuge in Dikwa town and discussed modalities of returning them back to their ancestral homes.

Before Sunday’s trip, Zulum had undertaken a similar one to Kirawa town in Gwoza local government area on Saturday where he supervised the resettlement of over 2,500 households.

Before Kirawa, Zulum had paid similar visits to dozens of communities in northern, central and the southern parts of the state.

The visits have mostly focused on building, supervising or allocating newly built resettlement houses, distributing cash and food aid and supplying agricultural packs to farmers.

It also included former Commissioner of Agriculture and APC’s candidate for the House Representatives seat, Engr. Bukar Talba and heads of relevant establishments of government involved in the construction and reconstruction, provision of water, livelihoods and general human empowerment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

