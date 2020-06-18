Zulum approves N624m scholarship for 23,776 students





Borno state Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Isa Hussaini Marte Wednesday said Governor Babagama Umara Zulum has approved N624 million as a scholarship to 23, 776 students in 48 institutions.



He also said the awards were categorised based on levels of studies of 166 MSc/MA degree students, 11,790 Bachelor degree students, 883, Diploma students; 3,015 NCE students; 6,897 ND students; and 1037 HND students.



The commissioner, who made this known during the inter-ministerial press briefing held at the multipurpose hall of the Government House, Maiduguri, Wednesday, to mark the one year anniversary of Governor Babagama Umara Zulum, said his ministry had undertaken a series of reforms in the higher education ministry.



Professor Marte added that for scholarships to foreign students , a total of 118 advanced degree students pursuing PhD, Masters, MBBS, B.Sc/BA had received scholarship approval in two different batches of N278, 682, 000 and N24, 000, 000 respectively.



He also stated that first degree students of various institutions were given between N50, 000 and N100, 000 as scholarships. They are students from the State University, the State Polytechnic, the State School for the Blind and the College of Education and they have all been given upgrading, renovation and new buildings.



The commissioner assured that, with the massive investment made in educational development, Borno state will at the end of Governor Babagana Zulum’s tenure emerge one of the best and most developed states in the country.



“As a renowned academician and pharmacologist, I have no doubt that Borno, a state devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency, would soon get out of its years of misfortune and regain its lost glory in no distant time.



“I believe this will come to pass and Borno would be counted among the states with developed infrastructures because the state is blessed to have an honest man who is dedicated and passionate about his people,” said the commissioner.

