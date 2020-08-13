Zulum attack: Ignore calls for sack of Buratai, others, group tells Buhari

The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has reacted to the call made by a youth pressure group under the auspices of YouthAid Nigeria, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other service chiefs over recent attack on Borno state governor, Professor Umara Babagana Zulum.

CSGGG president, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Thursday, described the call by the group as unfair and unimaginable.

“We condemn the Wednesday attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state. It is a very irresponsible, regrettable and callous act; we also condemn in entirety the call by the youth pressure group under the auspices of YouthAid Nigeria, asking President Buhari to sack Buratai over actions made by some enemies of peace.

“The Nigerian military under Buratai’s leadership has constantly fought insecurity with the sole intention of bringing it to its barest minimum if not completely eradicated. We are therefore surprised how the so-called youth group should make such a call to the President asking for the sack of a man who has since assumed office tried and continued to soar to ensure security in the country.

“This group is obviously threading on a needle, as it is clear that they lack full information or ideas on the modus operandi of the Nigerian Army. This is a campaign of calumny and we believe there is an ulterior motive behind their call to the federal government. We advise them not to progress in error or act in haste. As concerned Nigerians, they need to ask questions before starting any campaign to demean a public steward.

“The military remains the greatest pillar of our democracy and those who in their little mind imagine that we are still in the era of military junta, have chosen to remain obsolete to the gallantry of the men and officers of the armed forces in fighting insecurity.