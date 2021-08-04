Zulum bags Niger Republic’s second highest national award

President Mohammed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger Tuesday decorated Borno state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, with the country’s Second Order National Honour, “de Grand Officer dans I`Ordre”, which is the equivalent of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), in Nigeria’s ranking of national honours.



Bazoum said he was honouring Zulum after monitoring the governor’s courage, sincere fight against Boko Haram, deep concern on the plight of Borno’s citizens taking refuge in parts of Niger Republic, which Zulum has visited a number of times, offering support and steadily evacuating and resettling the refugees in new houses built in Borno.

The decoration was performed in Zindar as part of events lined up by the Federal Government of Niger to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

Zulum’s national award, “de Grand Officer dans I`Ordre”, is only second to “Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger” which is the equivalent of GCFR, and only serving Presidents in Niger normally get the award in Niger Republic.

It was the first time a Nigerien President would honour a Nigerian governor with the country’s second highest national award.

Zulum was accompanied by Senators Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, and the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Bukar Talba. He said the honour would not make him relent in his devotion towards Borno people.

President Bazoum later invited Zulum to accompany him to commission 138km Zindar road project and the 22 mega watts power project also in Zindar.

Niger Republic annually celebrates independence on August 3 with festivals which the French speaking country calls Fête de l’Arbre, with activities that include tree planting.