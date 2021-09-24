Zulum, Buni to grace launch of Baba-Ari’s book

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum and his Yobe state counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, are expected to grace the public presentation of a novel written by a young aerospace engineer, Aliyu Baba-Ari.

The event is expected to hold at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Saturday, September 25.

Titled “The Paths That Take Us,” the 315-page novel renders insights into the insurgency that has been ravaging the North-eastern part of Nigeria in recent years.

Speaking on how he was inspired to write the book, the author said: Being someone from the North-east, I wanted someone from the North-east to tell the story of the insurgency. Even though it is fictional, events similar to the ones in the book have occurred in the past or are occurring in the present.

“More awareness needs to be created on the insurgency because the people experiencing it are more than just the number of victims you read about in the media. And I am not just talking about the civilians; the plights of the brave troops trying to put a stop to this insurgency needs more appreciation from the public. The book sheds some lights on their situations.”

Other dignitaries expected at the event are, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Yalwaji Katagum; First Lady of Kaduna State, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai; and senators and House of Representatives’ members from the North-east.

Baba-Ari was 2020’s Runner-up for Quramo Writers’ Prize.

