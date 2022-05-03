Zulum commends troops on restoration of peace

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support to Nigerian troops and other security agents in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

He also thanked the Chief if Defense Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabir, and other service chiefs for their immense contributions, concern, visitations and guidance to the Operation Hadin Kai theater command towards ending the insurgency and motivating the troops to put in their best in the fight against terrorists.

The governor commended the troops and other security agents for their diligence and steadfastness in the restoration of peace where the troop’s efforts and sacrifices in conjunction with other agencies including the vigilante CJTF and hunters have made tremendous achievements and successes in the state and region.

He enjoined the troops to continue to exhibit their gallant prowess to end the war.

