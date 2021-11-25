Zulum commissions 22 projects in Borno South

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno has commissioned 22 projects, mostly schools, health centres, in the southern senatorial zone of the state.

Zulum arrived Biryel, headquarters of Bayo local government area of the sate on Tuesday evening and passed the night there before commissioning projects in Bayo on Wedenesday.

The governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau in a statement, said Zulum commissioned 22 out of many other projects executed by the administration across southern Borno.

Gusau explained that the 22 projects included 13 newly established and rehabilitated secondary and primary schools; six primary healthcare centres and three municipal buildings comprising two police stations and a government lodge as well as a shopping complex.

The statement explained that the 22 projects were established in villages and towns of Hawul, Shani, Bayo and Kwaya Kusar local government areas in southern Borno.

Gusau explained that some of the schools commissioned by Zulum included a newly established mega-size Government Day Technical Secondary School with 30 classrooms, another Government Day Secondary School with 20 classrooms, a community secondary school with 20 classrooms, a primary school with 20 classrooms amongst others.

The spokesman recalled that Zulum had, in his two years, executed 556 capital projects which have now been slightly surpassed from May 29, 2021 to date.

The governor is also expected to inspect palaces completed and allocated to some district and ward heads.

As a key component of his trip, Governor Zulum interacted with heads of military and volunteer formations as part of his usual approaches to identify immediate needs and strengthen security measures in communities of southern Borno.