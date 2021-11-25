Zulum commissions Magumeri school donated by NNPC, Total Energy



Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, Professor BabaGana Umara Zulum, represented by his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, has officially commissioned and taken over the new Model Secondary School in Gajiganna, Magumeri local government area.

The school was built and donated by Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) and Total Energies as part of their cooperate social responsibility.



The governor said the intervention will supplement the efforts of the state government in improving and providing quality and standard in the education sector that has been worst hit by the lingering security challenges that has bedeviled the state for over 12 years.

He also stated that the state government has in the past two years has been working assiduously to change the narrative in the education sector by allocating the highest budgetary allocation to the sector for total rejuvenation of all educational infrastructure spread across the state.

“In this regard, substantial progress has been achieved and many schools were constructed and rehabilitated. Subsequently, qualified teachers were employed with emphasis on science based courses to boost the sector for optimal performance,” the governor said.



The governor also appreciated the tireless efforts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) and its partners for the special intervention as well as all the

the development partners in the state for complementing the efforts of Borno state government in all the critical sectors.



Zulum noted that the state government alone cannot provide free education to all and sundry, saying,” Therefore, there is need for the private sectors to partner with the state government to provide affordable and accessible education to all school age children in the state.”

Governor Zulum appealed to other NGOs to emulate NNPC and its partners, while urging all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as the local government councilors to ensure proper utilisation of the edifice for the betterment of education in the state.

