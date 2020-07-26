Zulum condoles with Kwara gov over father’s death





Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has commiserated with Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state over the demise of his father, AbdulGaniyu Abdul-Razaq (SAN) who died Saturday at 93.



Governor Zulum in a condolence message released Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said the late elder statesman was a legend on the good side of history.



“Our late father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq was a legend and even in death, he still is, especially with his all-time record of being Northern Nigeria’s first lawyer, first Commissioner of Finance in Kwara state during the 70s, a former Nigerian ambassador, and at different times, president and vice president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.



“Late Baba’s lifetime was of huge impact to so many. He was a mentor and role model to generations. He will always be remembered for the good things he did and the good ways he lived. I commiserate with my brother and colleague, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his family.”

Related