Zulum directs c’ttee to weed out unqualified teachers



Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state Thursday directed the committee auditing primary schools to weed out unqualified teachers across the state.

The governor gave the order while visiting the headquarters of Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) venue of the ongoing teachers’ verification exercise.



Zulum said the state government will not accept the services of unqualified teachers in primary schools across the state.



Addressing members of the verification committee, the governor said: “This morning, we have inspected primary schools within the metropolis. I constituted a committee a few months ago, and I have examined the structures.”



“Insha Allah, we will provide all the necessary infrastructures at our primary schools, but the most important thing is the teachers. If you cannot have qualified teachers in the primary schools, I think all the facelift and rehabilitation are futile.



“We will give greater priority to the kind of teachers in our primary schools because if the foundation is weak, there is no way the secondary and tertiary education in the state will be sound. The quality of pupils in the primary schools determine our output in secondary schools,” Zulum said.



He stated further that:”The major reason our students in secondary schools cannot obtain credits, is because they don’t have the requisite training at the primary school level.”



