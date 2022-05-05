Zulum dissolves cabinet with immediate effect 

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum Thursday shocked the citizens with his instant approval of the dissolution of his state executive council (SEC) for the first time since he assumed office over three years ago.

The dissolution, which is with immediate effect, was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services, Alhaji Danjuma Ali on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) , Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa and made available to journalists in Maiduguri Thursday by the governor’s spokesperson, Malam Isa Gusau.

The members were directed to hand over affairs of their respective ministries to their respective permanent secretaries.

The statement explained that the dissolution was to create an enabling environment for interested members of the exco to legally participate in the forthcoming party primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Zulum, according to the statement, expressed deepest appreciation to members of the state executive council for their unquantifiable contributions while they held offices and wishes them the best of luck in future endeavours.

