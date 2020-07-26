Zulum distributes food, N6.74m to 674 returnee IDPs



In fulfillment of his pledge to repatriate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Borno in Niger Republic, 674 displaced IDP households have received food items and cash support from Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The governor travelled to Damask, headquarters of Mobbar local government area of the state weekend and supervised the distribution of bags of grains and cooking oil to each household in addition to the disbursement of N10, 000 cash to each of the households or families as immediate social protection.



Governor Zulum who was in companied by the Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), inspected ongoing 1000 shelters under construction at Damasak. It5 is expected that the shelter will accommodate t returning refugees from Niger Republic.



During the inspection, he directed the extension of military in trenches in Damasak in order to provide enough space for the construction of more houses for the returning refugee IDPs while commending the quality and progress of the work.



Beside humanitarian issues, the governor in Damasak visited an abandoned irrigation facility which was destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents and directed the ministry to invite engineers to look into the possibility of reactivating all the machines with a view to restore the destroyed and abandoned irrigation facility so that the rural farmers can make good and proper use of the facility.



Zulum further directed Borno state Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) to reassess the extent of damage at the famous kam kura noz3y3 bridge, linking Nigeria with Niger Republic and report back to his office for further necessary action before visiting the Damasak General Hospital, and the Military Task Force Brigade.