Zulum distributes food, other items to 45,000 Dikwa IDPs 



Govbernor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state Wednesday distributed food and non food items to residents and internally displaced persons of Dikwa town and surrounding villages in IDP Camps in Dikwa town of Dikwa LGA.



The governor also urged the IDPs to continue to be resilient and prayerful for peace to return fully in the state.

He assured that his government will continue to support them and provide them all the basic needs of livelihood but that they have to be careful and watchful not to allow miscreants and unscrupulous elements in their midst to trouble them.



“We are here to support and assist you with some food and non food items because we have not been here for about a year today. That is why due to the drought and hot weather, we will give each household 25 kg of rice and maize.



“And I will give each of your wives (women) one wrapper and N5000 cash. While you prepare for relocation to your communities,it is better you return to your ancestral homes to continue with your normal life and occupation of farming than continue to live in IDP camps receiving support from NGOs,” Zulum said.



The governor further stated that his government has already concluded arrangements to resettle all those IDPs from the surrounding villages of Dikwa town to return to their ancestral homes, settle down and face their farming occupation, promising to support and provide them with farming implements, fertilizers and seeds among others.



He appealed to them to be very prayerful, watchful and report any suspicious elements around their settlements, as government is assiduously working towards providing them with social amenities such as schools, healthcare delivery services , hygienic water supply and security among others.”



The governor further advised both the residents and IDPs from the surrounding villages to ensure they obtain their voters card as general election is fast approaching and at the corner to enable them exercise their franchise as citizens of Borno state.

He noted that Borno state has high population, so, they should come out and vote.



He assured them that the male IDPs will get one bag of 25 kg of rice and maize each while all the female IDPs will get a wrapper and N5,000 per household.



The beneficiaries comprised of 30,000 women who each got N,000 cash and a wrapper each, and 15,000 men who also received 25kg of rice and 25kg of maize each and some of them are married to the women.