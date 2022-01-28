Zulum flags off N10.8bn township road, drainage project

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, Thursday, flagged off the construction and expansion of over 20 kilometre dual carriage way worth about N10.8 billion.

The contacts which were awarded to Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC) and Obtuse Tech Engineering Company Limited at the cost of N8.076 billion, and N2.8 billion respectively, have a delivery period of 12 months.

While flagging off the construction works, Governor Zulum said the projects were meant to provide succor to the residents of the areas and reduce hardship from tragic congestion always associated with the areas following the increase in population.

“The projects were allocated to an International and Indigenous construction firms which are Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC) and Obtuse Tech Engineering Company limited.

“The massive ongoing construction of roads, drainage networks with fly over bridges witnessed under the present administration were in line with my electioneering campaign promises I made to the people of the state.

“I therefore enjoin the contractors to ensure good job as government will not compromise poor execution of projects,” Zulum said.

The roads and drainages will also have two bridges and solar energy street lights as contained in the construction specifications and guidelines approved for the contracts.

In an interview with journalists, the governor explained that the road projects were part of his government’s 10 point agenda targeted at improving the socio-economic conditions of the people by providing easy access within and around the areas.