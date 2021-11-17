Zulum gives bereaved General’s family N20m

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Wednesday led a delegation on condolence visit to the bereaved family of late Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu.

The governor met the family at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, during which he directed the immediate release of N20m as support to the General’s family and the directive has been effected, Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, confirmed in a He added that support will be made to families of soldiers who died alongside General Zirkushu.



Zulum was received at the airport by Kaduna state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army’s One Division, Brigadier General T. Opuene.

The governor visited General Zirkushu’s family alongside Borno’s three Senators, Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari; the chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, and two Members of House of the Representatives, Dr. Haruna Mshelia and Ahmad Jaha, who both represent constituencies that include Chibok where late General Zirkushu was commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade, and Askira-Uba, which was attacked by insurgents, for which the General died.

Zulum met Mrs. Blessing Zirkushu, widow of the late General, and her five children, after being received by Mr. Gurdebil Zirkushu, a brother to the late General among other family members.

Governor Zulum consoled the family and urged them to take solace in the heroic legacy bequeathed to them by the late General.