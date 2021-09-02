Zulum hails NALDA initiative, assures of protection of farm estates

…. Initiative will reduce annually food import bill – Ikonne

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum has commended the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) on the potential of it’s projects to create jobs for citizens of the state who lost their sources of livelihood to the current insurgency bedeviling the state.

He further assured that sustainability plan had already been put in place to ensure that the projects were secured from vandals.

This is even as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, also assured that the current NALDA initiatives across the country would also help to drastically reduce the nation’s annual food import bill, address unemployment as well as increase the contribution of agriculture to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking during an inspection tour of the proposed NALDA Integrated Farm Estate under construction in Jere Local Government Area of the state, Zulum alongside NALDA CEO, Ikonne, said, “The people of this area have completely lost their means of livelihood and having this project in Borno State would ensure that many of our youths would be employed.”

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the NALDA ES for his commitment to turn around the fortunes of the state.

“And from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of the people of Borno State, we remain eternally indebted to the NALDA executive secretary for the good jobs that he has been doing,” the governor added.

He said, “This again is another thing I want to see happen in Nigeria – the executive secretary is not sitting down in his office but going round to ensure that what they’re doing is right and I encourage him to continue in this spirit.”

The governor also expressed satisfaction over the quality of job being executed at the construction site for both the farm estate and the fish farms.

