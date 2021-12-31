Zulum in minor cabinet reshuffle, appoints new commissioner

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the redeployment of state Commissioner for Works, Arc Yerima Saleh to the Ministry of Environment with immediate effect.

A statement issued Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri also added that, Arch. Yerima should immediately hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

It further stated that the governor has equally approved the appointment of Arc Isa Garba Haladu as state Commissioner-designate and member of the Borno state Executive Council subject to the confirmation by the Borno state House of Assembly in accordance with the 1999 constitution as amended.

The commissioner-designate holds a Master’s degree in Architecture from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Fellow Nigerian Institute of Architects (FNIA). He is also a registered Member of the Nigerian institute of Architects (MNIA) as well as a Member of Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (MARCN).

The statement further thanked the overseeing state Commissioner of Environment, Barrister Kaka Lawan Shehu, the State Commissioner of Justice/State Attorney General (SAG) for his exemplary service while overseeing the ministry.

Zulum equally urged Arc Yerima Saleh to sustain the tempo set by the overseeing Commissioner and carry the ministry to greater heights.