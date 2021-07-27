Zulum inaugurates c’ttee on Abadam IDP/refugees’ resettlement

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state Monday inaugurated a committee for the resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees that are indigenes of Abadam local government to Malam Fatori, the LGA’s headquarters.



In his inaugural speech, Governor Zulum expressed concern over the plight of several persons living across different IDP camps in the state.

The governor also noted that Borno people deserves decent and dignified lives, which he said can only be achieved when people are resettled back to their various communities.

Zulum recalled that internally displaced persons have recently returned to Kukawa, Ajiri, Kawuri, Bama, Ngoshe, and Marte local government areas, during which they were provided with livelihood materials and cash assistance to help them restart their lives and engage in meaningful economic activities.



The governor also gave assurance to provide the needed infrastructural development in all nooks and crannies of the state, in spite of the daunting challenges occasioned by the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

While stating the committee’s terms of reference, Zulum ordered them to start the relocation of persons that are willing to return on the 27th of November, 2021.

Before then, Zulum directed them to commence the rehabilitation and reconstruction works that will pave way for the IDPs and refugees return back.