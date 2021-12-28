Zulum lauds Nigerian Army on Operation Hadin Kai officers’ promotion





Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has commended the Nigerian Army for promoting 19 gallant officers of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command North East Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

He made the commendation at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted officers held at the Officers Mess of JTF Operation Hadin Kai headquarters Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Tuesday.

The governor, who was represented by the Attorney General and = Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Lawan Shehu, assured that the state government was ever ready to collaborate with the theatre of operation at all times to restore peace in the state.

Zulum, however, urged the newly promoted and decorated officers to always remember their past that informed their promotion because they gallantly exhibited professionalism, made sacrifices, wonderfully and credibly performed in their various stages of assignments, examinations and other assessments.

The newly promoted One Star Generals alongside their wives were decorated by the Theatre Commander, JTF Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Chris Musa, Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task (MNJTF), Major General Ibrahim Abdul Khalifa; Commander, Air Taskforce Component and Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

The state Commissioner of justice/SAG, Barr. Kaka Shehu, donated the sum of N2 million; on behalf of his colleagues, the State Commissioners, Theatre Commander donated N1 million and the Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force donated N500,000, respectively.

One of the newly promoted officers, Brig. Gen. Ado Isa, who is the Deputy Director, Amy Public Relations in charge of 7 Division, Nigerian Army /Sector 1, JTF Operation Hadin Kai, thanked the NA, COAS, TC, Force Commander, MNJTF and the Acting GOC 7 Div, NA for their support and encouragements to all the senior officers.

He pledged continuous loyalty and obedience to the NA rules of engagement, noting that, the promotion is a challenge to them to work harder to prove their ranks.

