Zulum lauds Nigerian Army on Operation Hadin Kai officers’ promotion

Governor  Babagana  Umara Zulum of Borno state  has commended the Nigerian Army for promoting 19 gallant officers of the  Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Hadin Kai  Theater Command North East Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

He made the commendation at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted officers held  at the Officers Mess of  JTF Operation Hadin Kai  headquarters Maimalari Cantonment  Maiduguri, Tuesday.

The governor, who was represented by the Attorney General and = Commissioner of  Justice,  Barrister Kaka Lawan Shehu,  assured that the state government was  ever ready to collaborate with the theatre of  operation at all times to restore peace in the state.

Zulum, however,  urged the newly promoted and decorated officers  to  always remember their  past that  informed their promotion because they  gallantly exhibited professionalism, made sacrifices, wonderfully and credibly performed in their various stages of assignments, examinations and other assessments.

The newly promoted One Star Generals alongside their wives were decorated by the Theatre Commander, JTF Operation Hadin Kai,  Maj. Gen. Chris Musa, Force  Commander, Multinational Joint Task (MNJTF), Major General Ibrahim  Abdul Khalifa; Commander, Air Taskforce Component and Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

The state Commissioner of justice/SAG, Barr. Kaka Shehu, donated  the sum of  N2 million; on behalf of his colleagues, the State Commissioners, Theatre Commander donated N1 million and the Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force donated N500,000, respectively.

One of the newly promoted officers, Brig. Gen. Ado Isa, who is the Deputy Director, Amy Public Relations in charge of 7 Division, Nigerian Army /Sector 1, JTF Operation Hadin Kai, thanked the NA, COAS, TC, Force Commander, MNJTF and the Acting  GOC 7 Div, NA for their support and encouragements to all the senior officers.

He pledged continuous loyalty and obedience to the NA rules of engagement, noting that, the promotion is a challenge to them to work harder to prove their ranks.

