Zulum meets Egyptian ambassador on education partnership 

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Tuesday, met with the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria on a follow-up visit to his initial visit to Egypt on education partnership.

The follow-up visit by the governor was to strengthen his initial visit to Egypt early November, 2020, during which he sought partnership for the training of academics in Borno’s tertiary institutions and preachers at Al-Azhar University Cairo, Egypt.

Zulum informed the Ambassador, Ihab Awad, that Borno state government has in place schools and all the facilities for all the professionals that would be coming for them to work.

The governor also appreciated the ambassador for all his efforts towards ensuring the partnership between Borno state and his country in making it a reality.