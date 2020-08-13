Zulum okays N148m for corps members’ allowances



Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state Wednesday approved the payment of N148, 860,000 to clear the remaining backlog of arrears and monthly allowances being paid corps members serving with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)in the state.



The breakdown of payments include 6-months outstanding arrears for 2019 Batch A out-gone corps members totaling N38,820,000; 9-months outstanding arrears of 2019 Batch B Stream I out-gone corps members totaling N41,040,000, and the June and July, 2020 allowances of 2019 Batch B Stream II-out-gone corps members.



The sum of N24, 390,000 was also approved for the payment of serving corps members for 2019 Batch C Stream I and II up to July, 2020.



The governor further approved the sum of N20.5m for the payment of May, June and July allowances of medical corp doctors and paramedics serving in the state.



The desk officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Borno state, Mr. Christopher Godwin-Akaba, dropped the hint in Abuja in a statement.



He said with this latest approval, the total payments so far made by the Governor Zulum administration to corps members posted to serve in MDAs in the state stood at N351, 500, 000.



He also said that at the moment, no corps member, both out-gone and serving is being owned any state allowances, which have now been fully cleared up to the month of July, 2020.



He enjoined the concerned category of corps members to be patient as they will soon start receiving alerts following today’s approval.

