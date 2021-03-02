Zulum orders filling station to deliver 45,000 litres of fuel daily



As scarcity of petroleum products hits Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Monday ordered Borno Supply Company, a state government owned filling station to ensure daily supply of 45,000 litres.



The governor, who was at the filling station, monitored the distribution of products to citizens at official price of N161 per litre.

Zulum was also at private filling stations across the state capital, where fuel was allegedly hoarded.



Most filling stations in Maiduguri have been under lock and key in the past one week, a situation that caused pains on motorists and other residents.



The scarcity is suspected to have been caused by hoarders who expect to make increased profit in the midst of rumoured plans for increase in pump price by the federal government. It is a rumour the NNPC dismissed at the weekend.

The scarcity has come at a time when Maiduguri has been without power supply for more than a month after Boko Haram blew up power lines, cutting the Borno capital from the national electricity grid.

Related

No tags for this post.