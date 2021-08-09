Zulum resettles 1,200 Baga residents donates food, clothes, cash

Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, weekend travelled to Baga, a famous fishing area and supervised the resettlement of 500 families that were made up of 1,200 members displaced for more than seven years, by insurgent’s attacks.



Of the 1,200 family members, 716 women received N10, 000 cash each, a wrapper and children’s clothing, while 486 men received N10, 000 each.

Each received members of the community received a bag of rice, a bag of maize grill and other condiments.



Doron Baga, a fishing community located in the shores of Lake Chad is in Kukawa local government area, and was a major area of economic interest to Boko Haram, during their occupation for more than seven years.

Displaced residents relocated IDP camps in Monguno IDPs until Zulum set up a resettlement committee that was headed by Borno’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan. The committee rebuilt homes and public institutions and began to resettle residents, most of whom had been anxious to return.



At the latest resettlement, Zulum addressed returnees at Doron Baga Primary School.

“The town was dislodged by the insurgents many years ago. Today, to the glory of God, we are witnessing the first return of the people to their home town from Monguno town of Monguno local government area,” the Governor said.



He however warned the returnees that, government will not condone any form of sabotage from any individual, enjoining them to report any suspicious person or activity, as it is only with their co-operation that security agencies could continue to safeguard Baga.

Resettlement committee chairman, Kaka Shehu Lawan, said that success of people’s return was due to Zulum’s resilience and untiring effort, adding that with the return, many have returned to fishing businesses.



Meanwhile, Governor Zulum applauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari on his commitment towards the return of peace to the shores of Lake Chad and ongoing resettlement.

“Let me use this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Buhari, first creating the enabling environment that ensures the return of this very important community.”

The governor also appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian military, other security establishments and volunteers in civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes for supporting the military and the resettlement committee’s reconstruction efforts.



Zulum was accompanied by former Borno governor who hails from Baga, Senator Maina Ma’aji, chairman of the resettlement committee, Bar Kaka Shehu Lawan, the member representing Kukawa at the Borno state House of Assembly, Haruna Kukawa.