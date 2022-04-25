Zulum, Sanwo-Olu, Emefiele, others set to receive Industry awards 

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, his counterpart in Lagos and Akwa Ibom states, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Mr. Udom Emmanuel will today Tuesday be rewarded with ‘The Industry Governors of the Year’ awards for their overall job creation and infrastructure development in their respective states.

The Industry Awards team of assessors led by the Leadership Newspaper, South West General Manager, Mr. Chima Akwaja also named the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Chairman, Troyka Holdings- Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc- Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, as Regulatory Officer of the Year, Doyen of Advertising in Africa, Banker of the Year respectively.

Convener of the Summit, and Editor-in-chief of The Industry Newspapers, Mr. Goddie Ofose said “the event is envisioned to bring together leaders of thoughts in the Nigerian business landscape in order to rev up conversations that would deepen financial inclusion and proffer solutions to the challenges of banking the unbanked.

