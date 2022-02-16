Zulum, Shettima share food, cash to 60,803 Gamboru returnees ﻿

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, alongside Senator Kashim Shettima, were in the border town of Gamboru in Ngala local government area, undertaking humanitarian responses, from Sunday to Tuesday.

The leaders supervised and also got directly involved in the distribution of food and non-food items to a combined number of 60,813 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps and those resettled in communities.

Zulum and Shettima (who represents Borno Central where Ngala is located) traveled by road from Maiduguri on Sunday and on their first day in Gamboru, a total of 55,253 persons from Gamboru and Ngala towns received food and non-food items.

The beneficiaries comprised 39,903 women who each got N5,000 cash and a wrapper, and 15,350 men, some of them married to the women, who also received 25kg of rice and 25kg of maize each.



On the second day, another 5,560 IDPs recently resettled in Wulgo town also in Ngala LGA were supported.



Amongst them, 3,360 females received 5,000 Naira cash and a wrapper while 2,200 men got 25kg of rice and 25kg of maize each, all in Wulgo.

Zulum and Shettima traveled with the Member of House of Representatives representing Ngala, Bama, Kala-Balge Federal Constituency, Dr. Zainab Gimba, Commissioners for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Mustapha Gubio, Agriculture, Bukar Talba, and Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, a number of humanitarian workers, officials and some APC chieftains.





Zulum and Shettima were received on arrival by some key stakeholders of Ngala LGA comprising the member of the state House of Assembly representing Ngala, Bukar Mustapha Dalhatu, Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Abacha Umar Ngala, Special Adviser on RRR, AbdulRahman AbdulKarim, and Special Adviser on Events and Hospitality, Bintu Sheriff.