Zulum signs N108. 8bn revised 2020 budget into law

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno state Monday signed the N108.8 billion 2020 revised appropriation bill into law.

The bill was unanimously revised and passed by the House of Assembly members and forwarded for executive assent.

The speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, who led other principal officers of the House to the Government House to present the revised budget to the governor at the council chamber said the revision of the 2020 Appropriation Bill which was earlier presented to the House by the governor in December 2019 was necessitated by the sudden drop in prices of crude oil globally due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the fall in the federal allocations to the state governments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,

coupled with the socio economic challenges of reality on ground, necessitated the House to revise the budget .

The speaker also said “the House assented to the bill from the executive on 14th July, 2020, immediately when it swung into action and referred the bill to the House Committee on Appropriation for further legislative action.”

In his remarks after assenting to the bill, Governor Zulum commended the efforts of the members of the House of Assembly for the consideration and speedy passage and pledged to fully implement it in the ways and manners the bill was passed by the law makers.

The governor further directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to ensure strict compliance of the budgetary provisions and review of all terms of expenditure frameworks as Borno people expect more from the present administration, especially in the areas of education and healthcare service delivery.