Zulum suspends Ramat Polytechnic management over infrastructure decay

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Tuesday, suspended the entire management of the state owned Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri for six months.

Zulum, who was a student of the polytechnic from 1986 to 1988 and bagged a National Diploma in Agricultural Engineering before returning to the institution as rector from 2011 – 2015 took the action after a surprise visit.

The governor, who visited around 9.00 am was shocked to see that workshops and laboratories of the polytechnic were non-functional as most of them were covered with cobwebs and rodents roaming around due to neglect.

Zulum assessed all infrastructure and learning conditions, and thereafter, directed the state’s Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mallumbe to take over the affairs of the school immediately.

“As far as I am concerned, this Polytechnic is dead. Nothing is working. The workshops are not in existence, the mechanical workshop is not working, the agricultural workshop is not working; likewise the Entrepreneurship Centre is not working.

“The school is facing myriads of problems, ranging from lack of funding and commitment. As former student of this polytechnic, a former rector, I have moral stakes in this polytechnic. Insha Allah, I will not allow this polytechnic to rot during my era as Governor of Borno State. I will do everything possible within my reach to ensure functionality of this institution.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to take over the affairs for the next six months. The ministry is to ensure that all the workshops and laboratories are put back to use as soon as possible. The Entrepreneurship Centre should immediately be put back to use as well. When I was at the Polytechnic as rector, the entrepreneurship centre was producing nothing less than 10,000 to 20,000 school desks and chairs every month. We produced hospital beddings,” Zulum said.

Blueprint learnt that the governor held a closed door meeting with top management of the polytechnic and directed the Ministry of Water Resources to drill two deep aquifers borehole and carry out a complete water channel network within the polytechnic.