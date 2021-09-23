Zulum to fund Maiduguri Flour Mill for capacity production



Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has said he will pump money into the Maiduguri Flour Mills to maximise the company’s full production capacity of semovita and other food products.

Zulum visited the mills in Maiduguri Wednesday and inspected production facilities. He also met with management of the company.

The Maiduguri Flour Mill is jointly owned by the Federal Government’s Chad Basin Development Authority, Governments of Borno and Yobe states, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Apapa and New Nigeria Development Company.

Zulum said when the flour mill is able to operate in its full capacity, it will contribute to increase in the availability of current flow of food stuffs in markets.

“Where feasible, management should please contact Lagos Flour Mill and let us see how we can work together. I am aware that this company was already operating, but the most important thing is to see how we can derive maximum benefit from this company. I am ever ready to approve funds even though the company is now driven by about five shareholders including Borno state government. Nevertheless, I don’t mind putting more fund into the basket.

“However, my main concern is about output. What can we get after we inject fund, what will our people benefit? Let there be availability of quality Semovita and other food items in Borno markets. This I believe can even help in reducing the prices of food when people have access to more options, and there will be greater value addition to our economy,” Zulum said.

He was also at the federal secretariat complex, Maiduguri, to assess ongoing biometric enrollment process for batch C applicants of the Federal Government’s N-Power Vocational Employment Programme.

He directed the release of an undisclosed largess to all applicants to ease transportation difficulties by the time they will be resuming to their respective places of primary assignments.

Related