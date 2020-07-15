Zulum to remodel 76 primary schools in Maiduguri

Borno state Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has on Wednesday unveiled plan to remodel 76 Primary Schools in Maiduguri city.

The governor who made the disclosure during his assessment visits to the ongoing rehabilitation of some Primary Schools in the state capital, said ,“The intention of this administration is to rehabilitate all the 76 existing Primary Schools in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

He said additional classrooms will be constructed where there’s need for it.

“We will furnish all classrooms, provide water facilities and ensure adequate qualified teachers. This should be our focus for the next one year.

“In the meantime, we will first rehabilitate all the existing structures, ensure to provide a very good perimeter fence, provide water facilities, and furnish all the classrooms so that our schools will be habitable.”, Zulum said.

He added that his administration will look into the manpower deficit in the education sector, revealing plan to employ 1000 teachers soon.

Among the 13 Primary Schools being rehabilitated in the first phase of Zulum’s initiative were Goni Damgari Primary School, Maimalari Barracks Primary School, and Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Integrated Qur’anic Model Primary School..

In another development, Governor Zulum while responding to the community request, has directed the Commissioner of Housing and Energy to immediately assess power problems in Goni Damgari for immediate response.

Additionally, the Governor has approved the construction of a new Primary Healthcare Center in Goni Damgari as part of plans to increase access to healthcare service delivery by his administration across the state.