Zulum urges prayers for insurgents’ mass surrender 

|
Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has felicitated with Christians on Easter festival.
Zulum, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, called on citizens to pray and reflect on key messages of the Easter which align with Borno government’s programme that welcomes the mass surrender of insurgents who undergo stringent security profiling, disarmament, demobilisation and safe reintegration procedures that can guarantee the full return of sustainable peace in Borno state.
|“On behalf of the Borno state government, I felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno state at the ongoing Easter festival. To my understanding, some of the main reflections of the easter festival are the importance of making sacrifices for the greater good of humanity, having the strength to forgive offenders, and being able to reemerge stronger from serious difficulties
|“All of these appear to speak to the realities of our situation in Borno state.
|“In over 12 years of our battles with insurgents (Boko Haram and later, ISWAP) Borno state, for the first time, has a golden window that has the potential of ending the insurgency.
|“The mass surrender of over 35,000 fighters and commanders is certainly one of Allah’s many miracles towards healing Borno and rest of the northeast,” the statement reads.