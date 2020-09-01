Zulum urges speedy completion of 200 IDPs housing estate







Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state spent Sunday night at Ngoshe, a village in Gowza local government area of Borno state.

He directed the quick completion of 200 low-cost houses for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and departed Maiduguri early Monday morning by road to the south-eastern town of Gwoza.

Gwoza was one of Boko Haram’s strongholds which Abubakar Shekau, spiritual leader of the terror group, once used as headquarters. Nigerian troops liberated the town in 2015.

Governor Zulum has since assuming office undertook at least 10 trips to different parts of Gwoza for humanitarian and development purposes.

Sunday’s trip to Ngoshe was for inspection of ongoing construction works and to assess the needs of some surrounding communities. He also discussed resettlement issues with soldiers.

The governor had a closed door meeting with officers and men of the Nigerian Army stationed in Ngoshe.



While addressing journalists, he assured of speedy completion of resettlement houses so that internally displaced persons would return soon.

“We will liaise with the Nigerian military to ensure safe return of our people. With the ongoing efforts to complete 200 houses, the initial batch of not less than 400 people will eventually be able return. We will fast-track the completion of the Primary Health Centre and the primary school,” Zulum said.



He said he was also in Ngoshe to support soldiers and boost their morale.

He said, “My visit here is also to have an interface with the Nigerian military and to see how we can support them. Security is a responsibility of all of us and we cannot leave the military alone. Civilians should also play their part.”



Before Sunday’s trip to Ngoshe, Governor Zulum had travelled to Buratai and Biu towns, also in the southern part of the state, where he ordered construction of two new mega schools and rehabilitation of a Primary Health Center in Buratai town.