Zulum visits Bama town, former stronghold of Boko Haram 

The Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Monday night, showed up unannounced at the General Hospital, Bama, for on-the-spot monitoring of healthcare services’ delivery to the public.

Zulum’s surprise visit to the hospital by 10pm shortly after his arrival in Bama town by road from Maiduguri was informed by the quest to checkmate the punctuality and commitment of health workers services which has become his habit of paying surprise visits at night to general hospitals and primary healthcare centers across the state.

The governor also went to schools early in the mornings and at other times to observe teachers’ punctuality and teaching quality.

While at the hospital, Zulum was happy that he met nurses and the medical doctors on duty.

Mr Olugbenga Aina conducted the governor round the healthcare institution for an on-the-spot assessment of service delivery.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

