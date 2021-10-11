Zulum, your leadership style is boring

The Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Zulum, has performed excellently in the distribution of food items to IDPs, construction of township roads at his home town, Mafa, and some parts of MMC, renovation of offices and resettlement of some IDPs. Sir, the bedevelling or shortcomings are more than your achievements.TheSir, if you doubt, disguise as an ordinary person and move round the city to prove it yourself to judge whether you’re loved or not. However, it’s not too late to rectify the situation.

Some of the possible steps are: Reinstating the sacked teachers and local government staff who have been without salary for nine months. Those that are found guilty, should be given amnesty to resit for SSCE. If the federal government can grant amnesty to Niger Delta militants and Boko Haram, so should it be for them.

Sir, you should implement the N18,000 and N30,000 minimum wage for teachers and local government staff. Since 2012 to date, they’re receiving the old minimum wage of N7500. Sir, it’s their right not a previlege.

Sir, you should pay retirees gratuities and pension from 2018 to date. Also, you should upgrade the monthly pension of pensioners. Majority of them are receiving below N4,500 after successful 35 years in service.



Sir, over six years now no payments of promotion benefits, leave grant and annual increments to either of the staff (state and LG). Sir, food items are very costly due to market monopoly by the association members. Dissolve the commodity board, regulate and monitor the food prices. .

Sir, there’s a problem of transportation due to halting tricycle by you (Keke Napep). Peoples are suffering. You should allow tricycle in the state. Sir, the problem of the city is not high number of Keke-Napep. It’s inadequate township roads. Sir, no effective road linkages in the city. Again, liaise with the Federal Ministry of Transportation to remove all rail lines in the city. .

Sir, try to create employment opportunities for our teeming jobless youths. The only job opportunity was Keke-Napep, no single industry or factory. Sir, reduce the tax levy you introduced. It’s too early to collect tax in the state because the insurgency is not over and the tax payers are the IDPs. What you’re getting from NGOs, federal government, North East Development Commission, are enough for you to run the state without collecting a kobo as tax. .

In fact, starting from former Governor Maina Ma’aji Lawan to Senator Kashim Shettima, none of them introduced tax regime as you do. All the structures and it’s like in the state were done by the former with federal allocation..

Sir, the desaster done by Boko Haram in the past 12 years can take another 12 years for us to cure..

God bless you sir. Long live Governor Zulum. Long live Hassan Sanda. Long live Bornocians. Thank you. .Alhaji Hassan Sanda,Maiduguri, Borno state