Zulum’s efforts against Boko Haram

The Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has been recognised as hope to the people of Borno since he was sworn into office. The governor came with tactical and brave efforts towards ending the militant group of Boko Haram that cripples the state and even the Northeast in general.



Governor Zulum has shown some key efforts of bringing an end to Boko Haram by working with Nigerian military to eliminate that terrorists from Borno state. He even toured the affected localities in the state thereby observing their security situation and took an action supplying a limited number of troops for camping to repel the Boko Haram attacks.

Zulum provided food and shelter to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for proper livelihood and rebuilt the villages which were burt down by the terrorists. He supported entrepreneurship among the youths and women in an effort to combat joblessness that can influence them to join the terrorists gang.





In the same vein, the governor’s desire is to restore peace and stability in Borno state which has undoubtedly reduced the heinous activities of the insurgents around Maiduguri and environs.



Although the government at all levels and non-government organisations are doing everything possible to bring succour to the affected areas in Borno state, it’s still an undeniable fact that Zulum’s efforts are unmatchable when it comes to the fight against insurgency.

It was also reported that Governor Zulum used to visit houses of the poor to ask about their problems and provide solutions, what a governor!

I, therefore, call on our leaders to emulate Zulum’s style of leadership so that the problems bedevilling the country would reduce drastically.

Ali Lawan,Department of Mass Communication, Borno state University, Maiduguri, Borno state