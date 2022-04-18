Zuntu’s exemplary leadership in Kubau LG

At a time quality leadership has dropped to its lowest ebb in our local governments, comes a succour from no other than the newly elected chairman of Kubau local government in Kaduna state, Bashir Zuntu, popularly known as BZ.

Since he was elected to date, BZ has proved leadership is about service. His passion for the promotion of good governance anchored on people-centred policies or programmes led to the massive execution of projects across the the local government area.

Since the creation of Kubau local government area by the late General Sani Abacha administration in 1996, with the exception of late Umar Abdu Pambegua, which to his credit as the chairman the local government witnessed infrastructural developments, no chairman has achieved half of what BZ executed. Within four months in office, BZ identified technology as the fastest means of youth development. It is in recognition of the vital role of technology that led to the establishment of ICT in Anchau ward.

Another area in which Bashir Zuntu wrote his name in gold is the renovation of Kubau local government secretariat. Prior to his coming, the local government secretariat wore an ugly look with the ceiling leaking during the rainy season. There was acute shortage of offices with many civil servants lacking befiting office to perform their duties.

Disturbed by the trend, the chairman awarded the contract for its rehabilitation. With the completion of the project, the secretariat now wears a new look. The office of the executive chairman looks like a “villa” with functional ICT and other paraphernalia. The chairman, Bashir Zuntu, deserves a pat on the back for improving working condition of his workers.

As the saying goes” health is wealth,” the administration of Bashir Zuntu has prioritised the health sector. Evidence abound such as: sending health team to Pambegua and other communities to treat those with sight problems such as cataract, glaucoma and blurry vision.

The health officials did remarkable jobs by giving free medicine and performing surgery where required. This medical out reach has been commended by many people in the area. Also received nod of recognition is security sector where the chairman built police outpost in Zuntu to improve security of lives and properties.

Also worth mentioning is the Zuntu to falanki road project which if completed, would ease out transportation difficulties and link up rural communities with urban areas. Plans are underway for the construction of Kwanar Ogale road in Pambegua. In an effort to address the erratic power supply bedeviling the local government, the chairman has written to Kaduna state government for a quick intervention. The intervention will see power being restored in many communities in the local government area.

The restoration of power supply in the local government will create jobs and wealth to thousands of unemployed youths. The administration of Bashir Zuntu has identifiedk youths as the backbone of societal development. It may interest you to know, many youths have been selected, trained and economically empowered. He plans to uplift 2000 youths out of poverty within his first year in office.

This dream is feasible if one looks at how he invested heavily in the development of youths since he assumed office. The achievements recorded by Bashir Zuntu did not come to us as surprise. He had his education in England and abreast of what development entails.

He is suave, urbane and committed leader who wants the best for his people. There is no gainsaying the fact that Bashir Zuntu has entrenched good governance through transparency and hard-work in Kubau local government.

Ibrahim Mustapha Pambeguaand Shafiu Damau,Concerned Indigine of Kubau local government area, Kaduna state08169056963.