Zverev given suspended 8-week ban

World number three Alexander Zverev faces an eight-week ban from tennis if he repeats the behaviour which led to his expulsion from the Mexican Open.

In February, the Olympic champion was fined $40,000 (£31,000) and forfeited all his prize money for striking the umpire’s chair in Acapulco.

Zverev has now been found guilty of a ‘major offence’ after an ATP review.

The German 24-year-old will be banned if he commits another similar offence within 12 months of the incident.



Similar offences include unsportsmanlike behaviour and verbal or physical abuse of anyone at a tournament.

As well as the eight-week ban, Zverev has been handed a further suspended $25,000 (£19,000) fine.

The biggest penalty in men’s tennis to date was a 16-week suspended ban given to Australian Nick Kyrgios in 2019 for verbally abusing a chair umpire and smashing two racquets.

Zverev has until 11 March to appeal against the decision.

As with Nick Kyrgios, who was also deemed to have committed a major offence for an ugly pattern of behaviour in 2019, Zverev’s extra punishment is on hold.

Kyrgios’ 16-week ban was suspended for six months, but due to injury the Australian only played half a dozen tournaments in that time.

Zverev, in contrast, will expect to play about 20 events over the next 12 months.

In that long period of time, he cannot afford to be disrespectful or aggressive to any officials, players or spectators.

Some will consider a suspended sentence too lenient, but the ATP’s decision does put the onus on Zverev to change his behaviour in a permanent and meaningful way.