Zverev knocked out of Rotterdam ATP by Bublik

World No 7 Alexander Zverev was dumped out of the Rotterdam ATP in the first round by Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik on Wednesday in a shock straight-sets 7-5, 6-3 defeat.



German Zverev was seeded third in the tournament but was surprised by 43rd-ranked Bublik in just one hour, 19 minutes.

Bublik, who reached the final of last week’s tournament in Singapore, will face Tommy Paul in the second round after the American defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).



Top seed Daniil Medvedev is in action on Wednesday against Dusan Lajovic, while Andy Murray continues his comeback attempt with a second-round match against fourth seed Andrey Rublev.



Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta says he is fully focused on doing “much better” at Arsenal after he was linked with the Barcelona manager’s job.

Reports surfaced in Spain this week claiming presidential candidate Joan Laporta was eyeing a move for Gunners boss Arteta if he won the race to return to Barca.

It was during his previous spell in the role that Laporta appointed Pep Guardiola as the head coach and ushered in an era of sustained success.

Arteta went on to work under Guardiola at Manchester City and took over as Arsenal manager in December 2019.

Related

No tags for this post.